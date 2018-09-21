Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Returns to lineup as DH

Schwarber (back) will serve as the Cubs' designated hitter against the White Sox on Friday.

With the club playing in an American League park, Schwarber will benefit from having the DH spot available after missing the past 11 games with a back injury. It doesn't appear as though he's ready to return to the field just yet, but this is clearly a step in the right direction. He will bat eighth in the order during Friday's series opener.