Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Rides pine Tuesday

Schwarber is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

Schwarzer will head to the bench for a night off to avoid the lefty-on-lefty matchup with Arizona starter Patrick Corbin. Ian Happ will man left field in his stead.

