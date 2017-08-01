Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Rides pine Tuesday
Schwarber is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
Schwarzer will head to the bench for a night off to avoid the lefty-on-lefty matchup with Arizona starter Patrick Corbin. Ian Happ will man left field in his stead.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Takes seat versus lefty•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Finishes crosstown series in style•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sitting out against left-hander•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep Sunday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Hits bench versus lefty Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...