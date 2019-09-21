Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Scores lone run in loss

Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Cardinals.

Schwarber didn't get much support from the rest of the lineup, but that didn't keep the slugger from staying hot at the plate. Over his past 10 games, Schwarber is slashing .324/.381/.622 with a triple, two home runs, three doubles and nine RBI.