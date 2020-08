Schwarber will be the designated hitter and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Royals.

This will be just the second time in 10 games this season that Schwarber will serve as the DH, so manager David Ross has been true to his word that the slugger would frequently play in the field. Schwarber has posted an .851 OPS and two home runs through the Cubs' first nine games. Expect him to be back in left field as soon as Tuesday.