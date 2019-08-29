Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sets new career high in homers

Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Mets.

Schwarber took Noah Syndergaard deep in the second inning with a runner on to extend Chicago's lead to 8-1. It was the lefty slugger's 31st home run of the season, which is a new career best. Schwarber also has a career high 72 RBI this season, as he continues to produce solid counting stats despite a middling .228 batting average.