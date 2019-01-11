Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Signs one-year deal with Cubs
Schwarber and the Cubs reached agreement on a one-year, $3.39 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Schwarber slimmed down prior to last season and improved his ability to get on base, with his on-base percentage jumping from .315 to .356, though he had a small drop in power, hitting four fewer homers (26) than the previous season despite coming to the plate 24 more times. His defense also graded out positively according to both DRS and UZR for the first time in his career, giving confidence that he can stick in left field for several years, though his continued struggles against lefties will likely keep him confined to a platoon role.
