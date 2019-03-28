Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sits against lefty

Schwarber is not in the Opening Day lineup against the Rangers.

The strict platoon is in effect on Opening Day, with Schwarber taking a seat against lefty Mike Minor and Mark Zagunis getting the start in left field. When the Cubs play in a National League park the expectation is that David Bote will get the starts against lefties while Ben Zobrist starts in the outfield.

