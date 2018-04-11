Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sits against lefty
Schwarber is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.
Schwarber will take a seat against the left-handed Steven Brault, with Ben Zobrist receiving a start in left field. He isn't sitting against every lefty, but most his days off this season will certainly come against southpaws. He has a very strong platoon split so far in his career, with a 127 wRC+ against righties and a 54 wRC+ (and a 38.3 percent strikeout rate) against lefties. So far this season, Schwarber's .212/.316/.455 line against both sides is nearly an exact match for the .211/.315/.467 line he posted in 2017.
