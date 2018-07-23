Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sits against southpaw

Schwarber is not in the lineup Monday against the left-handed Patrick Corbin and the Diamondbacks.

Schwarber is having a strong season all around, with a .246/.372/.491 line and 19 homers in 88 games to go along with defense which has graded out surprisingly well in left field. Ian Happ will get the start in left field Monday.

