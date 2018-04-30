Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sits against southpaw

Schwarber is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

As usual, Schwarber will head to the bench as the Cubs face a left-hander. The 25-year-old is having a career season at the plate, hitting .276/.389/.592 with seven homers in 90 plate appearances. He's trimmed his strikeout rate to 24.4 percent while raising his walk rate to 15.6 percent. Ian Happ will handle left field in his absence.