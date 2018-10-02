Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sits for NL Wild Card Game

Schwarber is not in the lineup for Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game against the Rockies.

Schwarber will take a seat as manager Joe Maddon stacks right-handed hitters against southpaw Kyle Freeland. While the slugger isn't in the starting nine, there's a good chance he appears as a pinch hitter sometime during the latter stages of Tuesday's win-or-go-home contest. He hit .238/.356/.467 with 26 homers in 137 games during the regular season.