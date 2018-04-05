Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sits versus lefty Thursday

Schwarber is not in the lineup Thursday against the Brewers.

Schwarber is seeing the ball well so far, as he already has two homers and holds a .400 on-base percentage. However, he'll head to the bench for a night off to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup with Milwaukee starter Brent Suter. Ian Happ will slide over to left field to replace him, allowing Albert Almora to log a start in center field. Schwarber will be available off the bench to pinch-hit if a favorable matchup against a Milwaukee bullpen arm arises.