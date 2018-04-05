Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sits versus lefty Thursday
Schwarber is not in the lineup Thursday against the Brewers.
Schwarber is seeing the ball well so far, as he already has two homers and holds a .400 on-base percentage. However, he'll head to the bench for a night off to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup with Milwaukee starter Brent Suter. Ian Happ will slide over to left field to replace him, allowing Albert Almora to log a start in center field. Schwarber will be available off the bench to pinch-hit if a favorable matchup against a Milwaukee bullpen arm arises.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Heads to bench for first time•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep again Saturday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes yard in opener•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Adjusting swing this spring•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep off lefty Sunday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Slims down during offseason•
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...