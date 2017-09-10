Play

Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sitting again Sunday

Schwarber is out of the lineup Sunday against the Brewers.

Schwarber hit a home run as a pinch-hitter Saturday but will be withheld from the starting lineup for the third consecutive game Sunday. Kris Bryant will move to left field while Tommy La Stella heads to the hot corner.

