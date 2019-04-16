Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sitting again Tuesday

Schwarber isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Marlins.

The Cubs have inserted David Bote into the lineup at third base in each of the previous two games, allowing for Kris Bryant to shift to left field and leaving Schwarber out of the starting nine. He's been scuffling at the dish of late, collecting just one hit while striking out 10 times over his last 16 at-bats.

