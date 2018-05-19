Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sitting against lefty

Schwarber is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader in Cincinnati.

Schwarber was 0-for-2 in the Game 1 loss to the Reds, but did earn four walks, fitting his recent form. Similarly, the 25-year-old is 2-for-21 over his last seven games but has worked 10 base-on-balls in that same stretch. Ian Happ will take over in left field for the Cubs with left-hander Sal Romano on the mound for the Reds in Saturday's matinee.