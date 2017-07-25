Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sitting out against left-hander
Schwarber is out of the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox.
Since he was promoted from Triple-A Iowa earlier this month, the lefty-hitting Schwarber has mainly been deployed as a platoon player in the outfield, and that trend will continue Tuesday, as he'll head to the bench with southpaw Carlos Rodon on the mound. Schwarber's absence will open up a spot in the lineup for Albert Almora, who gets the starting nod in center field while Ian Happ shifts over to left.
