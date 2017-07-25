Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sitting out against left-hander

Schwarber is out of the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox.

Since he was promoted from Triple-A Iowa earlier this month, the lefty-hitting Schwarber has mainly been deployed as a platoon player in the outfield, and that trend will continue Tuesday, as he'll head to the bench with southpaw Carlos Rodon on the mound. Schwarber's absence will open up a spot in the lineup for Albert Almora, who gets the starting nod in center field while Ian Happ shifts over to left.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast