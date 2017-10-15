Play

Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sitting out Game 2

Schwarber is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Sunday.

Schwarber posted a bleak .171 batting average against southpaws during the regular season. With the left-handed Rich Hill set to take the mound Sunday, Schwarber will sit while Jon Jay starts in left field.

