Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sitting out Game 2
Schwarber is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Sunday.
Schwarber posted a bleak .171 batting average against southpaws during the regular season. With the left-handed Rich Hill set to take the mound Sunday, Schwarber will sit while Jon Jay starts in left field.
