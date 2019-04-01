Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sitting versus lefty

Schwarber is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Braves.

With southpaw Sean Newcomb twirling for the Braves, manager Joe Maddon will go with another right-handed bat in the outfield in Mark Zagunis, relegating Schwarber to the bench. Schwarber had started each of the Cubs' first three games of the season, going 5-for-12 with a pair of home runs and three RBI.