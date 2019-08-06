Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sitting vs. southpaw

Schwarber isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics.

Schwarber will head to the bench with a lefty in Brett Anderson set to toe the rubber Tuesday evening. With Schwarber out of the mix, Nicholas Castellanos shifts to left field, Jason Heyward moves to right and Albert Almora draws the start in center.

