Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Slims down during offseason

Schwarber changed his training regimen and diet during the offseason and has lost approximately 20 pounds, Lauren Comitor of The Athletic Chicago reports. "I want to be the best player I can be and I think that it starts there," Schwarber said Friday at the 2018 Cubs Convention, when asked about his new physique. "It's not going to go out there, hit .500. You just gotta control the things you can control, and this is one thing I can control."

Expectations were high for Schwarber entering 2017 after he missed most of the 2016 campaign with a torn ACL and MCL before returning to action in the World Series in impressive fashion, but the slugging outfielder was unable to deliver. Though Schwarber smacked 30 home runs, his pronounced struggles against left-handed pitching coupled with his defensive shortcomings resulted in settling into a platoon role for much of the season. While improved fitness should help Schwarber from a defensive standpoint, he'll need to demonstrate better management of the strike zone to alleviate the deep concerns fantasy owners may have about his batting average, which could remain an eyesore even if the Cubs regularly shield him from southpaws.