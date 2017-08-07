Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Slugs 18th homer in loss

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Nationals.

Schwarber atoned for a third-inning error by launching his 18th long ball immediately following a Wilson Contreras homer in the sixth. His batting average is still a putrid .198, but Schwarber's 13.4 percent walk rate and 33 extra-base hits in 295 at-bats have pushed his OBP and slugging percentage up to .308 and .431, respectively.