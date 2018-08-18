Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Slugs 21st homer
Schwarber went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's 1-0 win over the Pirates.
His second-inning shot, Schwarber's 21st homer of the year, gave Cole Hamels and a patchwork Cubs bullpen all the offense they would need on the night. The 25-year-old will need a huge finish to the campaign to match last year's 30 home runs, but his .243/.362/.467 slash line is at least back to the level he flashed as a rookie in 2015.
