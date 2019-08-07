Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Slugs 26th homer

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 10-1 rout of the A's.

The 26-year-old has now matched his power production from last year with 26 homers, but he's done it in 28 fewer games. Schwarber remains a fairly one-dimensional fantasy asset with a .234/.330/.495 slash line, but he's closing in on his second career 30-HR campaign.