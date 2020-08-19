Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer run and three strikeouts in a win over the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Schwarber whiffed thrice for the third time this season, but he made his one hit count, launching a two-run shot to right field in the fifth inning. The veteran is batting .229 on the campaign, though he has hit four long balls and driven in 10 runs.

