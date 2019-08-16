Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Smacks 28th homer

Schwarber went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday against the Phillies.

Schwarber took Drew Smyly deep in the fifth inning to record his 28th homer of the season. While he's gone hitless in five of his last seven games, Schwarber continues to provide plenty of pop, ripping four homers in his last 11 contests. For the season, he's hitting .229/.323/.491 across 455 plate appearances.

