Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Smashes 11th homer
Schwarber went 1-for-1 with a three-run home run and four RBI in Friday's 7-4 victory over the Mets.
Schwarber drove in a run during the seventh with a sacrifice fly, and then he followed it up with a three-run blast in the eighth, putting Chicago up 6-2. He continues to display impressive power at the dish, as he's hit 11 home runs to go with 28 RBI through 47 games this year.
