Schwarber went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 5-0 win over the Pirates.

A night after being removed early from a game for an uninspired effort retrieving a ball in left field, Schwarber looked locked in. He's still batting under .200, but the 27-year-old is capable of producing good numbers in spurts, so the Cubs will hope he heats up for the playoffs. Schwarber was removed from this game as well, but it was for a pinch-runner in the eighth inning, so it appears as if Sunday's transgression is in the rearview mirror,