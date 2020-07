Schwarber is starting in left field and batting fourth in Sunday's game against the Brewers.

That's three straight starts in left field to begin the season for Schwarber. Manager David Ross talked before the year about how he didn't view Schwarber as the team's DH, and so far, he's sticking to that. Victor Caratini and Willson Contreras have alternated between catching and serving as DH so far in 2020.