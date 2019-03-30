Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Starting Saturday

Schwarber will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth in Saturday's game against the Rangers.

Schwarber did not start in Thursday's season opener with lefty Mike Minor on the mound for Texas, though he did enter the game as a pinch hitter and record three at-bats. The slugger should find himself in the middle of the Cubs' order most days, which is the case Saturday.

