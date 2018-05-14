Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Steals twice Sunday

Schwarber went 0-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and his first two steals of the season in Sunday's loss to the White Sox.

Schwarber entered the game with just four career steals, so speed isn't really known as a big part of his game. However, it seemed like the Cubs were running at will on White Sox starter Lucas Giolito and catcher Omar Narvaez, as four different players tallied a total of five steals. Chalk this up to a team having a good read on a battery and don't expect Schwarber to tally too many more steals moving forward.