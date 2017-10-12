Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sticks on bench for Game 5

Schwarber is not in the lineup for Game 5 against the Nationals on Thursday.

As was the case in Game 2, Schwarber will once again head to the bench with lefty Gio Gonzalez toeing the rubber for the Nationals. He'll once again be available off the bench, and with the likes of Max Scherzer and Tanner Roark (both righties) available in relief, he'll likely appear as a pinch hitter sometime during the latter stages of Thursday's decisive Game 5.