Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Takes seat in second straight

Schwarber is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.

The Padres will bring a lefty (Joey Lucchesi) to the hill for the second straight day, resulting in another trip to the bench for Schwarber, who is hitting .220/.304/.407 (83 wRC+) versus southpaws this season. Robel Garcia will fill in for Schwarber in left field.

