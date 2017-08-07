Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Takes seat Monday
Schwarber is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Despite collecting hits in five of his last six contests, Schwarber will head to the bench as the Giants deploy left-handed starter Matt Moore. Jon Jay will man left field in his stead.
