Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Takes seat versus lefty

Schwarber is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener with the Brewers.

Southpaw Brent Suter is on the mound for Milwaukee, leading manager Joe Maddon to go with Jon Jay in left field. Schwarber is hitting .364 with three home runs over the past week, so expect him back in the starting nine for Saturday's game.

