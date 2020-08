Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's loss to the Reds.

Schwarber was one of two Cubs to find success against Tyler Mahle, with the other being Anthony Rizzo, who also homered in the first inning before Mahle went into shutdown mode. With three homers in his last five games, Schwarber is now up to seven for the season and his slash line sits at .231/.333/.471 -- very close to his career line.