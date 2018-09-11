Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Unavailable off bench

Schwarzer (back) is unavailable off the bench Tuesday against the Brewers, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Schwarber is out of the lineup for a third straight game due to back soreness, and it appears the issue is bothersome enough to keep him from serving as a pinch hitter. He should be considered day-to-day.

