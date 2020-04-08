Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Used whole field more in 2019

Schwarber went up the middle or the opposite way on 70.5 percent of his hits in 2019, a new career high, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Schwarber had his best season as a pro in 2019, registering a career-best .870 OPS, and using all parts of the field was part of the reason for his success. Sharma also reports that the slugger showed improvement against high fastballs and upped his contact rate as well. Schwarber will always strike out a fair amount given his approach at the plate, but if he continues to show improvement in these areas, his overall offensive production should continue to climb.