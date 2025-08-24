Tucker went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five RBI in Saturday's 12-1 win over the Angels.

Tucker has homered three times over the last two games, which comes just after he was given a break to reset amid a prolonged power slump. The outfielder opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the third inning and followed it up with a three-run blast in the sixth. A hairline fracture in his right hand derailed a promising season in June, but it's now healed, and Tucker is starting to look like a star player once again. He's slashing .262/.373/.465 with 21 homers, 68 RBI, 82 runs scored and 25 stolen bases through 124 contests overall. This is his third 20-20 season, and a 30-30 campaign can't be ruled out if his bat stays hot over the last month-plus of 2025.