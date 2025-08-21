Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Tucker's hairline fracture in his right hand is now healed, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Tucker initially suffered the injury back on June 1, but the nature of the issue wasn't revealed until Wednesday. Tucker has been out of the lineup since Monday, as Counsell is trying to allow Tucker to reset at the plate after he's hit just .189 with four extra-base hits since the beginning of July. The Cubs wrap up their series with the Brewers on Thursday, and it's unclear if Tucker will be back in the lineup for the finale. Chicago then travels to face the Angeles on the road this weekend.