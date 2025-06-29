Tucker went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, a stolen base, four total runs and three total RBI in a 12-3 rout of the Astros on Saturday.

Tucker contributed to a seven-run fourth inning with a three-run blast to right field. He added three more knocks to finish with his second four-hit performance of the campaign, while the four runs and three RBI both tied his season-best marks. Tucker added his 20th stolen base of the season for good measure, making him one of three players this season (Elly De La Cruz and teammate Pete Crow-Armstrong are the others) to tally at least 15 home runs and at least 20 thefts.