Tucker went 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

After getting a few days off to clear his head during Chicago's last series against Milwaukee, Tucker seems to be finding his groove again. Across three games in Los Angeles, the outfielder went 4-for-12 with two walks, three home runs, four total runs scored and seven RBI. Tucker is too talented to slump indefinitely, and with his right hand seemingly all healed after sustaining a hairline fracture June 1, it appears that an extended hot streak could be on the horizon.