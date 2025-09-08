default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tucker (calf) is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Atlanta.

Tucker will miss out on his fifth straight start while he manages a tight left calf, though manager Craig Counsell said that star outfielder showed improvement in his pregame work Sunday and is "starting to approach availability," per MLB.com. The 28-year-old's continued absence Monday will be somewhat softened by the return of All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong (knee), who is back in the lineup at designated hitter after a one-game absence.

More News