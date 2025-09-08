Tucker (calf) is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Atlanta.

Tucker will miss out on his fifth straight start while he manages a tight left calf, though manager Craig Counsell said that star outfielder showed improvement in his pregame work Sunday and is "starting to approach availability," per MLB.com. The 28-year-old's continued absence Monday will be somewhat softened by the return of All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong (knee), who is back in the lineup at designated hitter after a one-game absence.