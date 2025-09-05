Cubs' Kyle Tucker: Remains out of lineup Friday
By RotoWire Staff
Tucker (calf) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Nationals.
Tucker hasn't played since exiting Tuesday's contest against Atlanta with left calf tightness. Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Friday that the team is hopeful Tucker can return to the lineup sometime this weekend, perhaps in the designated hitter spot, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Willi Castro will be in right field for Chicago in Friday's series opener.