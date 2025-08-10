Tucker went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Cardinals. He also stole a base.

Tucker, who recently downplayed the impact of a lingering finger injury on his swing, still has only a single home run after the All-Star break. However, the talented outfielder was able to be productive Saturday all the same. Tucker's fantasy ceiling is a bit lower if he's not leaving the yard consistently, but he can still deliver in other ways, including on the bases, as he now has 24 stolen bases this season in 26 attempts. His career high is 30 steals, which he recorded back in 2023 with the Astros.