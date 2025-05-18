Tucker went 0-for-2 with three walks and two stolen bases in Saturday's 7-3 win over the White Sox.

The Cubs ran wild in this one, going 6-for-6 on steal attempts against young catcher Edgar Quero, and Tucker was able to make an impact even without collecting a hit. Tucker himself is 12-for-12 on the basepaths in 46 contests this season and hasn't been caught stealing since Sept. 11, 2023, successfully swiping 23 straight bags since then. The rest of his line in 2025 isn't too shabby either -- he's slashing .264/.377/.528 with 10 homers, 33 RBI and 34 runs, putting him on pace for his first career 30-30 campaign.