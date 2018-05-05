Adams signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Friday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Adams was designated for assignment by the Braves in late April and declined his outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett after clearing waivers. The Cubs offense hasn't scored more than three runs in their last 10 games, but there is currently no clear path to significant at-bats for the 28-year-old.

