Martin cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Martin hit just .172/.232/.281 in 49 games last season, prompting the Cubs to drop him from their 40-man roster. He'll likely refuse his outright assignment to Iowa, making him a free agent. Wherever he ends up next season, Martin won't be more than a reserve outfielder.

