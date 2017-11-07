Cubs' Leonys Martin: Outrighted to Triple-A
Martin cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Martin hit just .172/.232/.281 in 49 games last season, prompting the Cubs to drop him from their 40-man roster. He'll likely refuse his outright assignment to Iowa, making him a free agent. Wherever he ends up next season, Martin won't be more than a reserve outfielder.
