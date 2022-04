St. John's contract was selected by the Cubs on Saturday, and he was optioned to Triple-A Iowa, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

St. John signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs in late November, and he'll now join the 40-man roster after Greg Deichmann was designated for assignment. St. John has made three relief appearances in Iowa to begin the year, and he's posted a 6.23 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 4.1 innings.