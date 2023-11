The Cubs selected Vazquez's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Vazquez had a breakout season between Double-A Tennessee and Iowa in 2023, slashing .271/.361/.456 with 20 homers and 10 steals. It seems unlikely that he'll crack the Cubs' Opening Day roster next year, but the 24-year-old utility player could debut at some point in 2024.