Vazquez is slashing .261/.390/.436 with nine home runs, six steals and a 20.1 percent strikeout rate in 63 games for Triple-A Iowa.

A 6-foot shortstop who turns 24 in October, Vazquez slashed .284/.340/.483 with 11 home runs in 58 games with Double-A Tennessee earlier this season and he has finished strong at Triple-A. He has always been a gifted defensive infielder, but this was an offensive breakout season for Vazquez. He only had 16 home runs in 341 career games entering the year and already has 20 in 121 games this season. The Cubs will likely add Vazquez to the 40-man roster this offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, which would set up a 2024 big-league debut.